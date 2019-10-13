Breaking News
Pipeline disaster averted in Lagos

By Bose Adelaja

What would have ended up as a pipeline fire outbreak was today, averted in Aboru area of Lagos State following the prompt intervention of emergency responders in the state.

Vanguard gathered that the prompt intervention took place in the morning as soon as government officials were alerted about pipeline vandalisation in Kakatin Road leading to Aboru in Mosan Okunola Local Council Development Area.

It was gathered that as soon as the vandalisation was noticed, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency LASEMA, was said to have alerted Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation NNPC, to shut down its source  thereby averting a major disaster.

LASEMA Director General Femi Oke-Osanyintolu who confirmed the development to Vanguard said the development has led to prohibition of use of fire in the affected areas just as officials of the Agency and other stakeholders are on standby.

