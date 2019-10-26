Pick pocketing: I only need body contact to collect money, gold from victims ― suspect

…I sacrifice a cock every three days to my magic rings – suspect

Pickpocket thieves who usually hang out at bus-stops and busy places across the country, waiting for the right opportunity to strike, have introduced diabolism into their criminal activities, like their internet fraudster counterparts, otherwise known as ‘Yahoo-yahoo’.

Now, some of these pickpocket thieves don’t have to pretend to be struggling to board commercial buses, all in a bid to collect money from other unsuspecting commuters’ pockets or tear handbags of women to remove money.

Strange as it may sound, they now use diabolic rings which they claim could remove money, no matter the amount or currency, as well as Jewelries from the owners with their knowledge.

This was disclosed by a 25 -year-old suspected pickpocket, Francis Monday, who was arrested by operatives of the Special 1 Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS.

The Benue state born suspect stated that he started operating Pickpocket business with his magic rings since November 2018.

He added that he had successfully collected over N3 million naira from victims without their knowledge.

When asked how the magic rings came about, he disclosed that with the rings, he could detect when a person is carrying money or wearing gold jewellery.

In his words ” An Alfa (Islamic cleric) gave them to me. I met him the Alfa at Alaba Rago market, along the mile-two Badagry expressway last November at a joint where we smoke. He was there to smoke Marijuana. while we were discussing, he told me that I looked like a guy man (street boy). He said rather than subject myself to so much suffering, that he could help me get rich by giving me something that will better my life.

‘He brought out two rings and booked for an appointment with me at a secluded place. He brought two cocks, alligator pepper and other ingredients. He killed the cocks, poured some of the blood on the rings and mixed part of the blood with other ingredients”

The Pickpocket suspect according to the Lagos state police public relations officer, DSP Elkana Bala, would be charged to court, as soon as investigation is concluded.

Read full confession on our today’s E-Edition

Vanguard Nigeria News