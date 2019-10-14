PIB stagnation hurting Nigeria’s oil reserves – Sylva

Henry Umoru – Abuja

THE Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, lamented on Monday that the non- passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill ( PIB) since 2007 for required regulation of the oil Industry was seriously affecting the growth and development of the economy.

According to him, the dragging of the PIB has discouraged investments in the sector, leading to stagnation of the nation’s oil reserves at 37.5billion barrels.

Speaking at a public hearing session organised by the Joint Committee on Petroleum ( Upstream) , Finance, Gas and Judiciary of the Senate on Deep Offshore and Inland Basing Sharing Contract ( Amendment) Bill 2019 in Abuja, Sylva said reviewing the petroleum Industry Act to meet current economic realities in the sector has become imperative because Nigeria as a country must boost investments and production in the oil industry.

Breaking: Reps to reintroduce PIB, estimated electricity billing, others

According to the former Bayelsa State governor, oil reserves increased from 22 billion barrels in 1999 to 37 billion barrels in 2007.

He said only 500 million barrels were added to the nation’s production quota between 2007 and 2019 due to a lack of additional investments in the sector.

He said: “I am happy today that there is a growing national consensus that we must clear the regulatory environment in the oil industry.

“The National Assembly is on the same page with the executive and I hope that with this engagement with the industry, even the industry will be on the same page with the National Assembly and the executive.

“As we come together, we will have a law that will be to the overall interest of all of us as a country and industry players.”

Vanguard