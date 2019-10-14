PIB : Stagnation Hits  Nigeria’s Oil Reserves — FG 

*** Says from 1999 to 2007, Nigeria grew Oil Reserves from 22billion barrels to 37billion barrels

*** Got stagnated between then and now ( 2019) with 37.5billion barrels

*** It Hovers between 37 to 37.5billion barrels for 12 years

*** As Senate vows to pass the bill next year

By Henry Umoru

THE Federal Government, Monday lamented that the non-passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill ( PIB) since 2007 for required regulation of the oil Industry was seriously affecting the growth and development of the economy.

According to the Federal Government, the dragging of the PIB has discouraged investments in the sector, thereby leading to stagnation of the Nation’s oil reserves at 37.5billion barrels.

Speaking yesterday in Abuja at a public hearing session organised by the Joint Committee on Petroleum ( Upstream) , Finance, Gas and Judiciary of the Senate on Deep Offshore and Inland Basing Sharing Contract ( Amendment) Bill 2019, Minister of State for Petroleum, Timpre Sylva said that reviewing the petroleum Industry Act to meet current economic realities in the sector has become imperative Nigeria as a country must boost investments and production in the oil industry.

According to the former Bayelsa State governor, oil reserves increased from 22billion barrels in 1999 to 37billion barrels in 2007, that was the administration of former Prssident Olusegun Obasanjo.

The Minister of State, Petroleum said further that only 500 million barrels were added to it between 2007 and 2019 due to what he described as lack of additional investments arising from none passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill.

Recall that between 2007 to date, late President Umaru Yar’Adua; former President Good luck Jonathan held sway, with the incumbent, President Muhammadu Buhari.

Sylva who noted that the nation has made only an increase of 500 million barrels between 2007 and 2019 which he faulted and described as too abysmal for an industry with huge investment opportunity, said, From 1999 to about 2007, we grew our production from about 22.5 million barrels to about 37 billion Barrels, you can see that there was an exponential growth in that period of 1999 – 2007.

“Since 2007 to 2019 our reserves stands at 37.5 million barrels. That means that we have grown reserves within a period of about 12 years by just 500 million barrels. “If you compare it with the growth between 1999-2007, you know that the only thing that is different was that there is a clear regulatory environment and between 2007 and now, it has been quite unclear because of the regulatory of the laws to govern the oil industry. ” I am happy today that there is a growing national consensus that we must clear the regulatory environment in the oil industry. “The national Assembly is on the same page with the executive and I hope that with this engagement with the industry, even the industry will be on the same page with the national Assembly and the executive. “As we come together, we will have a law that will be to the overall interest of all of us as a country and industry players. “The Public Hearing being held today on Deep Offshore and Inland Basin Production Sharing Contract ( Amendment ) Bill 2019 by the relevant Senate Committees, will no doubt serve as a precursor for consideration and passage of PIB in no distant time.”

In his remarks, President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan has vowed that the Petroleum Industry Bill, PIB will be passed by the 9th National Assembly next year to expand investment in the Oil sector.

According to Lawan, the bill which seems jinxed since 2007 when it was first introduced during the 6th National Assembly to the 8th National Assembly when it was passed but not assented to, would see the light of the day during the current Assembly.

The President of the Senate said, “Collaborative approach between the executive and the legislature is being considered in getting the PIB passed and assented to, this time around because the bill is highly needed to attract investors into the sector and widen our oil reserve base.”

Speaking on the Deep Offshore and Inland Basin Bill, Lawan told the Stakeholders with representatives of oil majors, state government and other oil sector players that t he bill was a done deal, is a required precursor for the Petroleum Industry Bill.

Earlier in his opening remarks, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Petroleum ( Upstream), Senator Albert Bassey Akpan, PDP Akwa Ibom North East stressed that what was needed was to put in place required legislations on Production Sharing Contracts ( PSC) which necessitated the motion that gave birth to the bill for a win – win arrangement for all stakeholders .

Beside the Minister of State for Petroleum that was at the hearing, all the critical stakeholders in the oil and gas sectors from the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation ( NNPC) , Kele Kyari to all the Managing Directors of oil firms , were at the public hearing which later held behind closed door.

It would be recalled that the Senate had a penultimate week, uncovered a whopping lost of N7trillion ( $21billion) to international oil firms within the last 26 years on none implementation of Oil Production Sharing Contract ( PSC), it had with the affected oil firms since January 1993.

The loss of the country in the sharing contract with frontline oil firms like Chevron, Exxon Mobil, Shell, South Atlantic Petroleum etc, came into fore during debate on a motion sponsored to that effect by Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, YPP, Anambra South.

Senator Ubah in the motion and co-sponsored by 27 other Senators had informed the Senate that serious provisions of the contractual agreements between Nigeria and the affected oil firms were not adhered to by parties concerned which according to him, had bled the nation’s economy to the tune of $ 21billion, the equivalent of N7trillion.

The N7trillion loss according to him were revenues that supposed to have accrued into the federation account from shares Nigeria supposed to have gotten from the oil firms anytime oil price rises above $20 per barrel as provided for in section 16 of the Production Sharing Contract Oil.

He added that the required periodic reviews that are supposed to be done on the Act in 2008, 2013 and 2018 as provided for in the Act, were not carried out with attendant further loses on the part of the Nigerian government.