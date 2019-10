Beachgoers were left in shock, Monday, at a beach in Lekki, Lagos, as the lifeless body of a yet-to-be-identified woman was washed ashore.

As at the time of filing this report, an eyewitness told newsmen that the remains of the deceased person was still lying at the surface.

Widowhood: Seinye Lulu-Briggs as a metaphor for repugnant practices

There was no recent report or incident of drowning at the beach, so they were surprised to see the body which is yet to be evacuated.

See photos below:

Vanguard Nigeria News