Breaking News
Translate

Photos, video: Traffic situation along Berger, Lagos-Ibadan expressway

On 8:07 amIn Newsby

Commuters plying Berger end of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway were greeted with an unpleasant gridlock early hours of Friday.

Berger, Lagos-Ibadan
Gridlock at Lagos-Ibadan expressway Friday morning. PHOTO: Twitter

Berger, Lagos-Ibadan

Even though traffic situation on that axis has been touch and go from way back in time, it escalated due to the partial closure of part of the road due to reconstruction of the federal road.

Commuters on social media have lamented that one of the major causes of the gridlock is the abuse of traffic rules as some commuters move against the traffic.

Some road users revealed that the major road has been on lockdown through the night, while another noted that it might be as a result of an accident around Kara.

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.