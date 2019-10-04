Photos, video: Traffic situation along Berger, Lagos-Ibadan expressway

Commuters plying Berger end of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway were greeted with an unpleasant gridlock early hours of Friday.

Even though traffic situation on that axis has been touch and go from way back in time, it escalated due to the partial closure of part of the road due to reconstruction of the federal road.

Commuters on social media have lamented that one of the major causes of the gridlock is the abuse of traffic rules as some commuters move against the traffic.

Everyone traveling towards 7up, Otedola, Berger, arepo, mowe area there’s no road at all — OlajuwonMarc (@olajuwonmarc) October 4, 2019

Ojodu Berger is blocked, it’s been like this since 1 am, which way naa — Michael Aigbokhai (@Michael_Afens) October 4, 2019

Heavy traffic this morning along berger – arepo, it was probably caused by the accident around kara axis. https://t.co/ZhdGrVo6Ls — HotSpots Mobile App (@AppHotspots) October 4, 2019

Some road users revealed that the major road has been on lockdown through the night, while another noted that it might be as a result of an accident around Kara.

Vanguard