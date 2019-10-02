PHOTOS: How soldiers swim across river to fight Boko Haram

The march to clear the fleeing Boko Haram terrorists by the troops of the Nigerian soldiers is a task non-negotiable.

The hunger, sacrifice and patriotism all came to the fore recently when the troops on the frontline delved into utterly toxic waters to defend the country against terrorism.

ALSO READ:

From the Lake Chad to the swamp of Sambisa, Damboa and Alagarno, the gallant officers went beyond the bounds for the greater good of the nation.

Vanguard