(Photos) Dog butchers 1-yr-old boy in Abuja

It was a sad Tuesday morning at CBA, Mambilla Barracks, Abuja, when a pit bull dog owned by one Regimental Sergeant Major (RSM) attacked and butchered a 1-year-old boy.

It was gathered that the victim was playing outside when he was sighted by the dog which immediately pounced on him and went for his head.

Immediately the residents saw what was going on, they started hitting the dog, but it didn’t let go until it was beaten to death.

The boy was subsequently rushed to the hospital where he underwent series of emergency surgeries.

