Breaking News
Translate

PHOTOS: Conferment of Odole-Oodua on Sir (Dr) Adebutu by Ooni

On 10:06 amIn Newsby

It was all glamour and glitz at the palace of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, on Saturday as he conferred Odole-Oodua of the Source title on Sir Kessington Adebutu.

Adebutu, Ooni
Aare Gani Adams on arrival.

ALSO READ: Without ‘Ifa’s existence, there would not have been Google, says Ooni of Ife

 

Adebutu, Ooni
From left Chief Tunji Alapini and Osmawe of Ondo, Oba Victor Kiladejo
From left former President Olusegun Obasanjo and former Ogun State Governor, Aremo Olusegun Osoba.
left Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Odole-Oodua of the source Sir (Dr) Kessington Adebukunola Adebutu.and his Son Ladipo Adebutu.
left Chairman of the installation planning committee Aare Kola Oyefeso and Odole-Oodua of the source Sir (Dr) Kessington Adebukunola Adebutu.
From left: Mr Yomi Layinka and Mr Bisi Olatilo
Adebutu, Ooni
From left: Dr Yemi Ogunbiyi; Akarigbo of Remo Land, Oba Babatunde Ajayi and VICE Chancellor OAU, Prof. Eyitope Ogunbodede.
From left: Chairman of the installation planning committee Aare Kola Oyefeso and Odole-Oodua of the source Sir (Dr) Kessington Adebukunola Adebutu.

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.