President Buhari received in audience South-East Governors and Selected Leaders from the Zone in State House on Thursday, 17th Oct 2019.

President Muhammadu Buhari had approved the sum of 10 billion Naira for an intervention fund for the upgrade of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu.

President Buhari gave the approval following the meeting with South-East governors and leaders from the zone at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Vanguard Nigeria News