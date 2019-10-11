Photos: Buhari attends 18th Ofala Festival of Obi of Onitsha, promises commencement of Coastal raillune

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

President Mohammad Buhari, Friday, said that his administration will soon start a coastal railway that will cross Onitsha to Asaba, Arbor, Warri, Itakpe Ajokuta to Abuja.

President Buhari said that his administration is not discriminating against any section of the country, saying that the second Niger Bridge which was projected for completion in 2023 will now be completed in 2022 with the speed work is going on at the bridge.

President Buhari who was represented by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige at the 18th Ofala festival of the traditional ruler of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe, promised the host communities of the 2nd Niger Bridge that all their genuine demands and compensation will be given to them, but appealed to them not to further disrupt construction activities at the bridge.

In his welcome address for his 18th Ofala festival the Obi of Onitsha Igwe Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe thanked the Federal Government for the continued working at the 2nd Niger Bridge.

Igwe Achebe also thanked the Nigerian Tourism Development Coorporation for endorsing the Onitsha Ofala Festival as a national tourism activity.

The Onitsha Monarch, however, said that like Oliver Twist that the people of South East and Anambra State, in particular, are asking for the expediated work at the bridge and the reconstruction of Onitsha Enugu road, Enugu Port Harcourt road and other federal roads in the South East that are begging for attention.

The Onitsha monarch, however, regretted that seven weeks after the closure of the Akanu International Airport Enugu for reconstruction work, work is yet to start at the airport, saying that the people of South East are suffering greatly following the development.

The revered traditional ruler also regretted the activities of the Fulani herdsmen in the South East and how they are affecting the farmers, saying that the traditional rulers in the South East are in agreement with the South East Governors who have made it clear that it is an offense for any herdsmen wielding guns and other dangerous weapons to seen on the streets of South East.

The Obi of Onitsha also told the Federal Government that the South East traditional rulers met and decided that they are not accepting any Rural Grazing Area, RUGA, Settlement in any part of South East because there’s no available land for such programme.

Igwe Achebe who is also the Chairman of the South East and Anambra State Traditional Rulers Council, while thanking Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State, for some of the wonderful achievements he has made in the State appealed to him commence the dualization of Awka Road Onitsha and Onitsha Aguleri road, following the incessant traffic jams being witnessed on roads.

He also called for the upgrading of the Nwafor Orizu College of Education to University to provide admission opportunities for the teaming Nigerians and the people of the state who are seeking admission into the university.

On what the people of Onitsha have done under his rulership, Igwe Achebe said that over 140 youths of Onitsha community have been trained in entrepreneurship programmes and today they are employers of labour.

Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Christopher Ngige, Minister of State for Environment Mrs Sharon Ikeazor, Member Representing Nnewi North, Nnewi South and Ekwusigo Federal Constituency, Hon. Chris Azubogu, the traditional ruler of Umueri, Igwe Ben Emeka and his Aguleri counterpart, Igwe Mike Idigo were some of the dignitaries that attended the Ofala.

