(PHOTOS) Boko Haram: Army tours Sambisa, Damboa, Alagarno others

On 9:17 amIn Newsby

In continuation of its onslaught on Boko Haram, the Nigerian Army has embarked on a victory tour around recaptured communities.

Boko Haram, army
Troops on victory tour or recaptured communities in Borno

The gallant troops were pictured enjoying a smooth sail from Sambisa to Damboa and Alagarno, all in Borno State.

In one of the photos which has gone viral on social, the army showed ingenuity, displaying tactical engineering to improvise a fording raft.

They were seen moving deep into the swamps of the Borno/Yobe forests to smoke out the remnants of the criminal BHT/ISWAP elements

