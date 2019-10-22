PHOTOS: Again, Army troops capture 16 top Boko Haram commanders in Borno

2, earlier declared wanted by Nigerian Army

By Joseph Erunke

Troops of the Nigerian Army engaged in the fight against insurgency in the North East, captured 16 top Boko Haram commanders in Borno State.

The success was achieved by a combined troops of 26 Task Force Brigade, 21 Special Armoured Brigade and elements of Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), who while acting on a piece of intelligence, conducted a sting operation against some criminals hibernating around Pulka general area of Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State on Monday.

Two of the captured commanders, according to a statement Tuesday morning by Colonel Aminu Iliyasu, Nigerian Army Operations Media Coordinator.

The statement, tagged:”Another setback for the criminals as a more top commanders are captured by Nigerian Army troops read: “In yet another successful covert operation, the combined troops of 26 Task Force Brigade, 21 Special Armoured Brigade and elements of Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), while acting on a piece of intelligence, conducted a sting operation against some criminals hibernating around Pulka general area of Gwoza LGA, Borno State on 20th October 2019.

“The operation led to the arrest of 16 active Boko Haram members. Preliminary investigation reveals that some of the arrested suspects participated in the heinous attack on Pulka and Gwoza including the barbaric execution of some Nigeria Police personnel sometime ago.

“It is heart-warming to mention that two of the arrested Boko Haram criminals have been on the Nigerian Army most wanted Boko Haram list earlier published on Serials 41 and 90. The arrested suspects are: Lawan Abubakar Umar Garliga and Bayaga Manye (on serial 41 and 90 respectively of the Nigerian Army most wanted Boko Haram list), Alhaji Umaru (a Boko Haram Logistics Supplier), Goni Agwala (Boko Haram Logistics supplier), Momodu Shetene ( Logistics Supplier and bicycles repairer), Hassan Audu (Boko Haram Logistic Supplier), Usman Manye AKA Yega ( Boko Haram Logistics supplier ), Ali Lawan (Logistics supplier) and Modu Mallum (Logistics supplier). Others are, Modu Abubakar Jugudum, Bulama Ali, Umar Usman, Mustapha Alhaji Mele (Boko Haram Rifleman and vulcanizer), Abor Lassan, Mallum Ari and Mala Bala.

“Following the massive success recorded by the troops during the sting operation, the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai has commended the Theatre Commander Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj Gen Olusegun Adeniyi as well as the officers and men of Operation Lafiya Dole for this commendable feat in service of their fatherland. He also enjoined them to continue to sustain the pressure on the criminals and ensure there is no hiding place for them and their collaborators.”

