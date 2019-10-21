The former head of the Philippines Police, Gen. Oscar Albayalde, has been named in a criminal complaint by his own force over drugs raid that he oversaw six years ago.

Albayalde was the chief enforcer of President Rodrigo Duterte’s `bloody’ campaign against drugs.

He was accused of violating drugs laws, bribery and falsification of documents, perjury, and dereliction of duty in the complaint by investigators at the Philippine National Police.

In a 2013 raid in Pampanga, 13 police officers under Albayalde, who was then the provincial police chief, seized 200 kilograms of methamphetamine but are accused of declaring only 38 kilograms of the haul.

It is alleged that they accepted a bribe from the drug suspect and let him escape, arresting another person to face the charges instead.

A former police officer testified during a recent Senate committee hearing that Albayalde had said a small amount of the drugs haul went to him.

Albayalde, who denied the allegations, nevertheless welcomed his inclusion in the criminal complaint as a sign that he would be given due process according to the law, he said in a message to reporters.

The criminal cases had been previously dismissed in 2017 for insufficiency of evidence and lack of probable cause, he said.

Source: NAN

Vanguard News