Petr Cech named ‘man of the match’ after saving penalty in ice hockey debut

Former Chelsea and Arsenal goalkeeper, who is currently serving as a technical adviser with the Blues but also playing in the Guildford Phoenix ice hockey team has won the Man of the Match for saving a penalty.

Petr Cech led the Guildford Phoenix to a shoot-out victory on his ice hockey debut.

The former Chelsea and Arsenal goalkeeper – now a technical adviser with the Blues – saved two efforts in the shoot-out as his side beat Swindon Wildcats’ second-string 3-2 at the Guildford Spectrum.

Cech, who played the sport as a youngster in the Czech Republic, joined the fourth-tier ice hockey team earlier in the week.

His side took the lead through Jacob Rondeau-Smith early in the second period but trailed 2-1 heading into the third.

An equaliser from Taylor Wootton took the game into overtime, which ended goalless and forced a shoot-out, DailyMail reported.

Cech saved Swindon’s first and last efforts to secure his side the victory and was named his side’s man of the match.

