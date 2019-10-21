Persistent rainfall frustrates activities at Jos trade fair

Persistent rainfall and the accompanying cold weather are frustrating activities at the ongoing Jos International Trade Fair, News Agency of Nigeria(NAN).

Torrential rains fall every other day on the city to the bewilderment of the residents who had thought that the rains would go away in October.

Many exhibitors and visitors to the fair had also anticipated a weather-friendly event, only to realise that the persistent rainfall was thwarting their efforts to display their products at the arena.

Some of the exhibitors who spoke with NAN on Monday complained that the entire trade fair ground had become muddy and slippery, thereby discouraging people from visiting their stands.

A Suharto Seller at the fair, Mr Musa Gambo, said that the persistent rainfall had reduced the influx of people to his pavilion,adding that many of them were not able to walk on the slippery ground.

Osas Izekor from Bayelsa, who sells ice cream, said that the weather was too cold as a result of the rains which discouraged people from buying ice cream.

‘’ Last year was completely different and better in terms of patronage because the weather was not this cold, we had sunny days and not rainy days like this year, ‘’ said Izekor.

Mr Abubakar Buhari, an exhibitor from Kano who deals in children clothes, also noted that the weather had not been favourable, the development he said stopped people from coming out to shop this year.

Mrs Nike Musa, popularly called Iyalasho lego, also from Lagos who sells ladies wear said that though it was her first time in Jos, the experience was not pleasant.

‘’ The rain did not only stop people from coming out , it also made the environment unconducive for us . Most nights, we look for where to sleep because the ground is completely messy and wet, ‘’ Musa said.

Miss Grace Barnabas , a herbal medicine practitioner from Niger, said that the patronage of her service had been extremely low as a result of the unrelenting rainfall.

Miss Blessing Dayo, an exhibitor also from Lagos, said that the persistent rainfall gave exhibitors a lot of work to do as they moved their goods from place to place and sometimes got beaten and soaked by the rain.

Some customers who also spoke with NAN, also expressed disappointment, saying that the messy environment had forced them to wear slippers with muddy feet.

Mrs Favour Adams, who was at the arena with her children, said that the entire place was muddy and unsuitable for a trade fair.

‘’ If one is not careful, one may slip and fall because the entire place is muddy and slippery, we are just going to check out few things and go back home, ‘’ Adams said.

Mr Ishaya David said that he had washed his slippers twice just to reduce the mud to enable him to move around freely as the entire place was muddy.

NAN reports that the fair which began on Oct.10, is expected to end on Oct. 27.(NAN)

Vanguard