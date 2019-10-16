Pensioners: We are feeling your pains — Ihedioha

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

Ihedioha

The Imo state government, led by Gov Ihedioha, Wednesday said that it’s feeling the pains of the pensioners in the state, just as the government promised to start paying their pension from Thursday this week.

The Senior Special Special Assistant, SSA, on Information and Advocacy, Adaora Onyechere, to governor Emeka Ihedioha, spoke to newsmen in Owerri.

Once here went further to say that the Ihedioha’s government looked at the sufferings of the pension and decided to solve their challenges by beginning what she called once for all verification exercise.

She said: “Governor Emeka Ihedioha has finally put an end to the pension saga in the state, that has been going on in the state for many years now. Pensioners will start smiling as the governor has assured them that they will start receiving their payment from Thursday this week.

“I won’t tell you that, Ihedioha is really feeling the pains of pensioners in the state, to end their sufferings, he started with verification exercise on them and that after the verification exercise, he will commence the payment of their pension.

“The governor has maintained his words, we all know as a refined former legislator always do things following the procedure, and you can see that his achievements have started speaking for him.

“As part of his activities, you can see that Ihedioha has been touring around the twenty-seven (27) Local Government Areas in the state to inspect projects and make sure that the Local Governments are functional again and we know that our Imo sons and daughters will be proud of their state again.”