Pensioners in Imo now smile ― Ihedioha

By Chinonso Alozie – Owerri

The Imo state governor, Emeka Ihedioha, yesterday said that pensioners in his state, have started smiling.

Ihedioha through his Senior Special Assistant on Information and Advocacy, Adaora Onyechere, spoke to newsmen in Owerri, concerning the commencement of payment of over 24,000 pensioners in the state by the government.

It was her view that the government of Ihedioha has ended years of sufferings of Imo pensioners.

She said: “Following the payment of pensioners in Imo state by Governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha, what it means now is that the issue of whether pension will be paid or not has been put to rest an issue which has lingered for many years.

“I will like to tell you ending the suffering of pensioners in Imo as well as solving the numerous challenges facing Imolites is the reason why this government has come into power.

“And again it is now right to say to that the governor, Emeka Ihedioha has put smiles on the faces of pensioners as we can confirm from the pensioners themselves that they have started receiving their payment since last week Thursday.”

She emphasised that “I keep telling people that the governor of Imo State, really feel the pains of pensioners he began the verification exercise on them, not long he assumed office as a governor and after the verification exercise, the result of that verification was the commencement of the payment of pensioners in the state which very real.

“We now can believe that a governor is a man of his words he keeps them and I say this nothing will make Ihedioha not to fulfil all his campaign promises.

“The governor I keep saying this that as a refind former legislator his interested in things been done in the normal procedure that is why his achievements are speaking for him.”

