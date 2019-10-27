Pensioners are part of minimum wage increase ― FG

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

THE Federal Government Sunday evening said that the pensioners in the country will also benefit from the new minimum wage.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige told Vanguard in Abuja that the issue of adjustment in wages is a constitutional matter under Section 173 of the Nigerian Constitution as amended.

According to him, “It is a constitutional issue. Section 173 of 1999 as amended prescribes that pensions are reviewable whenever there is a salary review in the public service or every five years whichever comes first.

“Therefore, now that we are doing a minimum wage consequential review or adjustment of wages in the public service, the pension will also be consequentially reviewed or adjusted.

“So, they will benefit, they will also smile because what is good for the goose is also good for the gander.”

Pensioners in Imo now smile ― Ihedioha

The Imo state governor, Emeka Ihedioha, yesterday said that pensioners in his state, have started smiling.

Ihedioha through his Senior Special Assistant on Information and Advocacy, Adaora Onyechere, spoke to newsmen in Owerri, concerning the commencement of payment of over 24,000 pensioners in the state by the government.

