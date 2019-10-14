Speaker of Abia State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Chinedum Enyinnaya Orji MNSE, has promised pensioners in the State that the 7th Abia State House of Assembly will collaborate with the Executive arm in finding speedy and lasting solution to their pension arrears.

The Speaker said this when the pensioners paid a visit to Members of the Assembly earlier today. He advised the pensioners not to allow themselves to be used by politicians to achieve their selfish purposes of destabilizing the State and promised them that the issue of pension arrears in the State will soon be a thing of the past.

He reminded them of how salaries are now paid even before the end of the month unlike what it used to be in the immediate past and said the same result will soon be achieved in the area of pension.

Earlier, the pensioners led by their executives had told the Speaker and Members of the Assembly present that they were there to solicit the support of the 7th Assembly in line with their current legislative reforms of institutions and processes in the State to resolve their pension arrears.

They ended the visit with a prayer session for the State, its government, the 7th Assembly and the Speaker, Rt Hon Chinedum Enyinnaya Orji.

