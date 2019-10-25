Pence slams Nike, NBA as he backs Hong Kong protests in China speech

In a major policy speech on China that touched on an array of disputes ahead of talks with Beijing to ease a trade war, Pence said the United States does not seek confrontation or to “de-couple” from its main economic rival.

But he pulled no punches when addressing some of the political rifts between the two countries.

Criticizing China’s construction of a “surveillance state,” and “increasingly provocative” military action, Pence held up Taiwan’s Democracy as a better path for Chinese people and took Beijing to task for its handling of pro-democracy protests that have rocked Hong Kong for more than four months.

“Hong Kong is a living example of what can happen when China embraces liberty,” he said. “And yet, for the last few years, Beijing has increased its interventions in Hong Kong and engaged in actions that curtail the rights and liberties that Hong Kong’s people were guaranteed through a binding international agreement.”

He said the United States stands with the protesters in Hong Kong, millions of whom have taken to the streets in sometimes violent clashes over what they see as China’s tightening grip.

“We stand with you, we are inspired by you. We urge you to stay on the path of non-violent protest,” Pence said in his address at a Washington think tank. He also slammed China for its treatment of Muslim Uighurs in the Xinjiang region.

Pence directed some of his harshest words at sports apparel giant Nike (NKE.N) and the NBA, which he accused of siding with China’s Communist Party over freedom of speech in Hong Kong.

The vice president, who is often the face of the Trump administration’s tougher policies on China, said the NBA and Nike had failed to defend basketball team Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey after he tweeted support of Hong Kong protesters earlier this month.

“Some of the NBA’s biggest players and owners, who routinely exercise their freedom to criticize this country, lose their voices when it comes to the freedom and rights of other peoples,” he said.

By “siding with the Chinese Communist Party and silencing free speech, the NBA is acting like a wholly-owned subsidiary of the authoritarian regime,” Pence said.

Nike stores in China removed Rockets merchandise after Beijing criticized Morey, Pence noted. “Nike promotes itself as a so-called social-justice champion, but when it comes to Hong Kong, it prefers checking its social conscience at the door,” he said.

Pence said “far too many American multinational corporations have kowtowed to the lure of China’s money and markets by muzzling not only criticism of the Chinese Communist Party, but even affirmative expressions of American values.”

Nike, the NBA and the Chinese Embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to requests for comment about the remarks.

