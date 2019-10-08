Breaking News
Pelosi, McConnell slam Trump’s move on Syria

 The Democratic Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, and the Republican leader in the Senate, Mitch McConnell, released separate statements on Monday bashing President Donald Trump’s decision to step back in Syria.

“American interests are best served by American leadership, not by retreat or withdrawal,” said McConnell, arguably Trump’s most important ally in Congress. The Senate majority leader said there is a supermajority in Congress supporting a continued military presence in north-east Syria.

He warned withdrawal would benefit Russia, Iran, and the Syrian government while allowing the return of the Islamic State. Pelosi, meanwhile, also called on the president to reverse his decision.

“Once again, President Trump is deserting an ally in a foolish attempt to appease an authoritarian strongman,” she said, slamming him as having “abandoned our Kurdish partners”.

