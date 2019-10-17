PDP’s plan to rig Bayelsa Guber Polls will fail, APC Dep. Spokesman vows

By Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress APC, Yekini Nabena has declared as a nullity, alleged plans by the ruling Peoples Democratic Party in Bayelsa state to rig the November 16 governorship elections, saying after 20 years of dealing with the PDP, Bayelsans are now tired and rooting for a change.

Nabena who also supported traditional rulers in Bayelsa state to urge politicians not to stockpile arms ahead of the elections, however, raised suspicions regarding the recent establishment of an army and police base in Toru-Orua, the hometown of Gov. Seriake Dickson.

“Bayelsa state is being transformed into a war zone ahead of the election. Governor Seriake Dickson has seen clearly that defeat is imminent for his candidate and has now resorted to other means to force his will on the people.” Nabena told journalists Thursday in Abuja during his regular media interaction.

“Recently, traditional rulers in Bayelsa state reported to INEC on the arms stockpile in the state which is happening under the watch of the current state government. As the INEC chairman stated, traditional rulers don’t belong to any political party, and they don’t support any candidate, so our security agencies cannot afford to fold their hands on this, we must take their reports very seriously. We have a duty to protect INEC and the voters to ensure free and safe elections”, he said.

The Bayelsa-born APC chieftain called on heads of security agencies to closely monitor the operations of their personnel in the state before and during the governorship election.

“Coupled with the state security outfit, Operation Doo Akpo which Governor Dickson is using to harass political opponents in his party PDP and APC members, supporters and leaders in the state ahead of the governorship election, the Governor has the resources to prosecute the elections. He has gone ahead to set up an army and police base in his village, Toru-Orua. The Inspector-General of Police and Chief of Army Staff must not allow this to happen.

“I call on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and particularly the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit to monitor the deployment of Bayelsa funds.” He said.

Nabena said the people of Bayelsa are ready to defend their votes and reject the PDP.

“The popular APC candidacy of David Lyon has thrown the camp of governor Dickson into disarray. The recent wave of high profile defections from the PDP to the APC is clear proof that the wind of change is blowing across the state. PDP and Governor Dickson’s rigging and intimidation plans will fail because Bayelsans are ready to defend their votes.

“This coming governorship election in Bayelsa state is not about being in power for years, it is about people saying they are tired of inefficiency and lack of development that has dragged the state backward. The people want change and they are ready to embrace APC fully in the November 16 Governorship Election,” the APC chieftain declared.

