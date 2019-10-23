PDP warns banks against loans to Bello

By Dirisu Yakubu

THE Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, yesterday, advised commercial banks in the country to be careful in giving loans or any form of credit to Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, warning that the state would not accept responsibility for such loans at the end of the governor’s tenure.

In a statement by its Spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party said: “The PDP cautions financial institutions to note that Governor Bello and his administration now have a caveat emptor badge and that the people of Kogi are not ready to inherit their financial liabilities.

“The party alerts that the caution is sequel to information to our disposal on alleged intentions of the Bello administration to mislead commercial banks into granting it huge loans, under certain hazy items and conditions, after which the money would be frittered by APC leaders and cronies of the administration.

“Our party wants the nation to note that the people of Kogi State can no longer accept any further mortgaging of the future of the state by Yahaya Bello, whose administration has gone down as the most profligate in the history of our nation and which cannot account for over N700 billion of Kogi fund released to it in the last four years.

“Anybody or organization in league with Yahaya Bello is directly supporting the torturing and impoverishing of the people of Kogi State by the Bello administration, which has manifested so much insensitivity in owing workers as much as 36 months salary arrears.”

The statement also urged all financial watch organizations to join the people of Kogi state in monitoring all monetary activities of the Bello administration as well as all inflows into the state coffers, “particularly the N10.06 billion federal refund, which the PDP insists, must be declared and directly channeled for the payment of salaries so as not to allow the ring of APC leaders achieve their plot of diverting and stealing the money for their selfish purposes.”