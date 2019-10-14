PDP stalwart sure of party’s victory in Bayelsa guber poll

Chief Thompson Okorotie, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stalwart in Bayelsa, has expressed confidence that the party will be victorious in the Nov. 16 governorship election.

Okorotie expressed the hope in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Port Harcourt on Monday.

He gave the people assurances that the party would win because it had performed creditably since 1999 when it took over governance of the state.

According to him, the Seriake Dickson-led administration had also performed well in terms of health, education and basic infrastructure.

“The current government and the party enjoys huge support at the grassroots, this is because of its outstanding performance.

“The governor’s outstanding performance makes PDP the winning team in the governorship election,” he said.

The PDP faithful also described the party’s flag bearer, Sen. Douye Diri, as a man of outstanding pedigree.

“The party has a sellable candidate, very knowledgeable, conversant with the political terrain and capable of handling the task of governance.

“Our candidate is leading a team that has the wherewithal to deliver democracy dividends to Bayelsa people,” he said.

Okorotie said the PDP had achieved more than 95 per cent resolution of the internal skirmishes that arose after its primary elections.

“We are stronger as a party, as far as I am concerned, we have achieved about 95 per cent settlement.

“Some of the aggrieved members are now working with Diri, some of them are already in the campaign team working for the party’s victory,” he said.

