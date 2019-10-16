PDP rejects N5000 National ID renewal fee

…Asks Buhari to rescind decision immediately

By Dirisu Yakubu

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Wednesday, rejected what it called the repressive decision of the President Buhari-led All Progressives Congress, APC, federal government to squeeze Nigerians by imposing an N5000 fee for the renewal of the national identity card.

It described the renewal fee as insupportable, reprehensible and completely offensive to the sensibilities of Nigerians.

In a statement signed by the party’s spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP maintained that imposing “such unwarranted and unjustified levy on Nigerians, for internal social safety instrument, amounts to wicked fleecing as well as stripping of their constitutional rights in their own nation.”

The statement further added: “Our party holds that issuance of national identity card to citizens, as an obligation of the state to its citizenry, must remain free as established by the PDP. The N5000 levy must be immediately rescinded before it triggers restiveness in the nation.

Also read:

Already, the fee is generating tension in the country as Nigerians have continued to register their rejection in the public space. The PDP notes the increasing penchant of the APC administration to impose all sorts of taxes on suffering Nigerians.

“Only recently, the Buhari-led APC administration increased the Value Added Tax, VAT, on goods and services from 5 per cent to 7.5 per cent. This is, in addition, to increase in tariffs for electricity and other services as well as the obnoxious decision to return the tollgates on our major highways.

“Our party cautions that such impositions breed resentment and erode the much-desired patriotism; leading to the escalation of social vices and low commitment to nation-building by citizens.”

The party further counselled President Buhari to direct the National Identity Management Commission, NIMC, to immediately cancel its decision to levy Nigerians for national identity card renewal.

Vanguard