PDP mocks Buhari’s Presidency over the arrest of Nasir Danu at UK airport

Following the arrest of Nasir Danu at the Heathrow Airport, United Kingdom, for alleged passport scam and money laundering, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, on Saturday jeered at President Muhammadu Buhari’s Presidency and the All Progressives Congress, APC, urging them to defuse the situation and take a stand.

Disclosing this in a statement signed by Kola Ologbondiyan, National Publicity Secretary of the party, PDP, said that Nasir Danu is Buhari’s known confidant, noting that it was the reason behind the Presidency’s silence on the issue.

The party therefore insists that the silence by the Presidency on the matter since the report of Danu’s arrest and deportation is self-indicting, particularly given his reported confessions and alleged links to persons closely related to Mr. President.

This is in addition to apprehensions in the public space that he was caught while allegedly ferrying stolen currencies for persons said to be close to the Presidency.

Read the statement below:

“The party says the Buhari Presidency must also speak out on this huge scandal and allegations that Danu’s has been in the business of connecting the said close relation of the President with many oil contractors for alleged underhand deals through which billions of naira get frittered.

The PDP notes that this is beside allegations of being a front for scandalous contracts running into billions of naira from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, among other government agencies.

The party cautions the Buhari Presidency to perish the thoughts of concealing this scandal as it is already in the public domain with Nigerians demanding for investigations.

The PDP therefore charges the Buhari Presidency to immediately order an open investigation into the matter and expose those in this scandalous racket.

Nigerians can now further see how the Buhari Presidency stinks. Our party therefore insists that for a government that always orchestrates claims of integrity and zero tolerance for corruption, it behoves on the Presidency to come clean as well as order an investigation into this huge allegation”.

