Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has raised the alarm over what it described as a destructive plot by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to malign the characters of the Justices of the Supreme Court and undermine the corporate existence of the country ahead of the judgment of the apex court on the 2019 presidential election petition.

Addressing a news conference at the APC National Secretariat Monday in Abuja, the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, said the PDP has equally contracted a foreign columnist to write damaging articles against the Supreme Court Justices and the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

He said: “Ahead of the hearings of the Supreme Court on the 2019 presidential election petition, the All Progressives Congress (APC) alerts Nigerians on a new and sinister plot by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to malign Supreme Court Justices using foreign media organisations.

“Among the columnists that have been contracted to make spurious and false publications include Bruce Fein, an American lawyer, who served in the Ronald Reagan administration and writes articles in several notable foreign newspapers. Bruce Fein has been paid to publish an ‘op-ed’ on the Nigerian judiciary and the Supreme Court.

“Since 2015, Bruce Fein has written several articles, all critical of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration. In 2019, his firm, Fein & DelValle entered into an agreement with the PDP and its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, to lobby the government of the United States not to recognise the winner of the 2019 presidential election, President Muhammadu Buhari, until the election petition is determined by the Supreme Court. That plan failed woefully.”

“Writing in the Washington Times of December 1, 2015, Fein had in an open letter to President Muhammadu Buhari accused him of being uneven in his handling of the anti-corruption war and explained his interest in the affairs of the country.

“Addressing President Buhari, Fein had declared; ‘Your zero-tolerance policy also seems compromised by squinting at the culpability of your political friends.”

“On why he is concerned about the internal affairs of Nigeria despite not being a citizen, he said: ‘I am a U.S. citizen and lawyer. I have no political standing in Nigeria. Some might argue that my speaking about the administration of justice in Nigeria bespeaks impertinence. But you chose to visit the United States to solicit weapons and other assistance from my government — a government of the people, by the people, for the people. The U.S. government represents me. What the U.S. government does reflects on me. I have a legitimate interest in writing about the actions of foreign governments that receive my government’s aid.”

Vanguard