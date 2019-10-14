PDP hails tribunal verdict on Adamawa governorship election

By Dirisu Yakubu – Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, yesterday said the affirmation of the election of Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa by the State governorship election tribunal, is a victory for democracy and a triumph of the will and aspiration of the people over manipulative forces.

The party also said it was not surprised that the tribunal, in affirming the mandate of the people, dismissed the entire petition against Governor Fintiri’s election as lacking in merit.

In a statement on Monday night signed by its image maker, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP said it rejoiced with the people of Adamawa State, “who have been jubilant over the verdict, as it marks the consolidation of their aspiration for a purposeful, transparent and result-oriented government for greater cohesion, stability, and productivity in the state.”

The statement further read, “unarguably, Governor Fintiri was elected because of his manifest patriotism and dedication to duty as already evinced in his zeal towards the development of the state, empowerment of the people as well as peaceful coexistence in the state.

“Already, Governor Fintiri’s fervor towards the rapid development of the state in various sectors, including agriculture, infrastructure, education, health care, rural development, industrialization and other critical areas of life, stand him out as a leader devoted only to the good of the people.

“The PDP commends the judiciary for upholding justice even as it restates its call to all public officials elected and appointed on its platform to continue in their selfless service to the people; for which the party is known across the country and beyond.”

vanguard