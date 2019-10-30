Breaking News
PDP expresses shock over Supreme Court’s verdict

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed shock at the Wednesday judgment of the Supreme Court on the Presidential Election Petition filed by the party and its Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The party expressed the shock in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, on Wednesday in Abuja while reacting to the Supreme Court judgment that upheld the election of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Ologbondiyan said the party was awaiting the Supreme Court to release the details of its judgment to see how it arrived at it

He contended that what was witnessed in the judgment was not what majority of Nigerians who participated and observed the presidential election expected, including the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said that the PDP indeed made a solid case, with indisputable evidence, showing that Abubakar won the Presidential election.

Ologbondiyan said that the party was as such surprised that the justices of the Supreme Court held otherwise.

“However, that is the highest court of the land.

“Notwithstanding, the distinction of our case remains for Nigerians, including generations yet unborn, to appreciate,’’ he stated.

He added that nevertheless, PDP and the nation awaited the justices of the Supreme Court to release their reasons behind the verdict.

Ologbondiyan expressed the party’s gratitude to millions of Nigerians across the board for voting for Abubakar in the election.

He also commended their unflinching support for the PDP during the election and throughout the duration of court proceedings.

