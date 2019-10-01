By Gabriel Enogholase – Benin

Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has called for a comprehensive commission of inquiry to probe the Benin Water Storm Project which was embarked upon by the Comrade Adams Oshiomhole’s administration during its first term in office,

However several telephone calls made to the Special Adviser on Media and Communication Strategy to Governor Godwin Obaseki, Mr. Crusoe Osagie for his response failed as he could not be reached.

State chairman of the party, Chief Dan Orbih, who addressed journalists in Benin yesterday shortly after visiting the project said, “I call for a comprehensive probe of this project from the time they acquired the N30billion bond.

“Those who facilitated the bond, those who were paid the commission of N1.5billion and those who are now shifting blame for the disaster already being experienced by the people should be probed. They have been part of this project and they must account for the public funds that have been wasted here.

“You can see this is just a mere erosion control project. They called it a very big title, the Benin Water Storm Project. There is no storm here, there is no water storm project and there is no earthquake, nothing. It is all deceit. They have constructed a gutter that has become a permanent habitat for mosquitoes.

“It is very obvious that there is something that is wrong with this government. It is the duty of government to carry out projects that will be in the best interest of the people but here we are, a project that they informed the state will cost about N30billion, there are now talking about N150billion to complete it

“They have also come out to say it will take another 30 years for them to be able to complete this project and at a time none of them probably will be alive to answer for the failure of this project.

“Let me state clearly here, Edo state people are tired of this blame game between godfather and the godson. Starting from the Specialist Hospital project to the crisis in the State House of Assembly and now the Benin Water Storm Project, it is all blame game

“I want Edo people to look at this government, look at the failure of this government and urged them to put an end to this disaster. I can say quite clearly that we need to change the narrative in Edo state politics, the deceit and the distortion of fact must come to an end”.

He called on Governor Godwin Obaseki to stop the blame game, saying that “We are aware that the bond taken by the government to embark on this project was facilitated by Godwin Obaseki as chairman of the then Economic Team of Adams Oshiomhole’s government in Edo.

