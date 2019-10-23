PDP boast 70% of registered voters in Kogi

T he Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has claimed that it has t he support of more than 70 per cent of registered voters in 18 local governments in Kogi.

The party made the claim on Wednesday in a statement ahead of its official campaign flag-off in Lokoja on Friday.

The party,s National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, said in the statement t hat the party expected a l andslide victory in the Nov. 16 governorship election.

“Since we kicked off our grassroots campaigns in the last few weeks, the PDP has continued to receive overwhelming support, solidarity and endorsements from all segments of the voting population,” he said.

He said that the spontaneous public jubilation that greeted the retrieval of PDP’s mandate of Mr Shaba Ibrahim for the Lokoja/Kogi Federal Constituency at the Court of Appeal, reinforces the imminent triumph of the PDP in the coming election.