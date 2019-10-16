Partner with Okowa to develop Delta, Okoro tells Presidents general

By Festus Ahon

SPECIAL Adviser to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa on Community and Rural Development, Mr Emmanuel Okoro, has charged kingdoms Presidents General to partner with the State Government in the task of developing all parts of the State.

Okoro who spoke when he played host to the forum of Kingdoms Presidents General

in the State, said his office was created to bridge the gap between community leaders and government.

He said the office is saddled with the responsibility to articulate the needs of the people, assuring that the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa was determined to leave an enduring legacy behind at the end of his tenure in 2023.

Saying Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has done well in the development of the State in terms of roads, education, job creation, health and otherwise, Okoro who is the Pioneer Speaker of the State House of Assembly, said the Governor is ready to listen to the people and address their needs.

According to him, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa is determined to reach out to both urban and rural communities in the State, thanking the group for working hard to deliver Governor Ifeanyi Okowa in his first and second term elections.

He said the Governor was aware of the existence of the body, saying that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa appreciates the effort of the Presidents General in assisting to maintain peace and order in their respective clans and kingdoms.

Speaking earlier, Chairman of the forum, Prince Igwe Nzekwe said the forum worked hard for the reelection of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, expressing their readiness to assist the State Government to reach out to Deltans.

While giving a history of how the forum was formed, Nzekwe said they took the campaign for the reelection of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to all communities in the State.

