Parents of abducted Kaduna students plead for their release

Ben Agande Kaduna

parents of the six students and two teachers that were abducted at Engravers College, Kakau Daji, Kaduna, have appealed to their abductors to release them.

Addressing a press conference at the Nigerian Union of Journalists press centre in Kaduna, spokesman of the parents, Chukwuemeka Adindu alleged that the pronouncement of government officials that government was on top of the matter may have hardened the criminals.

According to Adindu the parents of the students had rallied round and paid what the kidnappers demanded but the students were not released.

“We are the parents of the six girls and two teachers kidnapped at Engravers College, Kakau Daji and we are here to let you know that they have not been released because of misinformation in the media that the State Government was on top of it.

“The government said they were doing everything possible to bring our children back which happened only on the paper.

“But we the parents and staff of the college don’t know anything about government negotiating with the kidnappers.

“The kidnappers are still calling and threatening us. It is that government pronouncement that made them go wild and said they were waiting for the government.

“We were making efforts to get our children. The fact is that the school is a private school and the government is not negotiating and that is what we want to clarify.

“It is we the parents that have been struggling to see how our children can be released. There is no government involvement. I repeat, nobody is helping us.

“It is only we the parent that is suffering and if you look at us you will know we don’t look like people who the government is helping. They should please release our children.

“We have tried our best as parents to do all we can. We did as we were told, but up till now, they have not been released to us and what they are holding on to is the government pronouncement which is making the demand for more” he said.

He, however, declined to mention the amount paid by the parents to the kidnappers.

Vanguard