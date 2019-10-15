PAP: RNDA threatens to restart hostilities in N’Delta if…

By Emma Amaize

WARRI- THE Reformed Niger Delta Avengers, RNDA, yesterday, warned that it will cripple the nation’s economy with coordinated attacks on oil facilities in Niger Delta should the Presidency succumb to the sponsored maneuvering and blackmail by purported cabals to remove the Special Adviser to the President and Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, PAP, Prof Charles Dokubo.

The militant group in a statement by its leader, self-styled “Major General” Johnmark Ezonbi, said that one of the ministers, a top lawmaker and party leader from the region have become arrowheads in the move to oust Dokubo.

The militants urged the federal government “to withdraw from their desperate moves of selfish interest towards 2023 or be ready to face disgrace in the Niger Delta,” adding, “The antecedents of those they are lobbying for are more worrisome and complicated against the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC government.”

Its words: “It is only an invitation to war in the creek and the RNDA should not be held responsible in the wake of this in the creek, as it would not fold its hands to see deliberate moves by fraudsters, gold diggers and liars from both sides of their mouths to take over the Amnesty Office.”

“We wish to call on President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno to ignore all the lies and falsehood allegations cooked, sponsored and being peddled by those lobbying for the position and their cohorts in their imaginative journey, as there is no vacancy in the path they have chosen.

“The RNDA is deeply concerned about who handles the Amnesty programme because a lot of lives were sacrificed to gain the peace currently enjoyed in the region and would not sit back and allow hawks, self-centred personalities, criminal elements and incompetent unqualified persons to hijack the Amnesty programme,” the group said.

It claimed that Prof Dokubo “with vast knowledge of conflict management restored hope to the Amnesty program by prompt payment of stipends to ex militants, empowerment of youths and women with working tools to enhance the economic advancement of this present administration, which have sustained the existing peace in the creek of Niger Delta.”