Pantami orders entrepreneurial training for corps members

Worried by the recent spate of rejection of Corps members by agencies and parastatals of government, the Minister of Communications, Dr. Isa Ibrahim Pantami has directed all parastatals and agencies under his purview to accept and train all Corps members posted to them on entrepreneurship.

The minister said the directive became necessary in view of the negative and resultant impact such rejection would have on the Corps members and society.

He said the ministry is worried at the development and expect agencies under his watch to comply with the provisions of the law regarding the NYSC scheme.

According to him, President Muhammadu Buhari is particularly mindful of the fact that the future of our great country depends on the youths and therefore, they must be equipped for the critical role that lies ahead.

To this end, he said the Communications ministry has initiated a policy to ensure corps members are equipped with adequate entrepreneurial skills at the end of their service year to properly empower and position them as entrepreneurs instead of job seekers. Pantami then directed that with immediate effect, all Agencies and Parastatals under the supervision of his Ministry

must: Provide opportunities for an appreciable number of Youth Corps members within their capacities in their regional and Head offices annually, with adequate arrangements for their renumeration; Give special attention to graduates with ICT – related qualifications; Make the effective use of their time by posting them to relevant Departments/Units/Sections of the organization; and Plan and execute special ICT Entrepreneurial skills capacity building programmes for serving Corps Members.

The statement reads in part: “The attention of the Federal Ministry of Communications has been drawn to the recent spate of rejecting Corps Members posted on National service by some Parastatals under its supervision.

“The Minister of Communications Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami) FNCS, FBCS, FIIM has, therefore, directed that all Departments and Agencies under his purview must comply with the provisions of the law regarding the NYSC scheme.

“The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme was established by the Federal Government of Nigeria with the objective of inculcating the spirit of selfless service to the community, encourage and develop ties among youths and to emphasise the spirit of oneness and brotherhood in all Nigerians irrespective of cultural or social background.

“It is in pursuant to this objective that the Federal Government mandated all Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to make adequate provision for Youth Corps Members to carry out their mandatory national

“The Minister of Communications is confident that these measures will be pivotal to the realisation of this administration’s Next Level Agenda of building a prosperous and globally competitive economy for the benefit of all Nigerians.”