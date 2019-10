Ozil urges Arsenal to ‘stand together as one’ ahead of Liverpool

Big game ahead. No matter what – the only way is standing together as one. 😎 @Arsenal #COYG #LIVARS #M1Ö pic.twitter.com/xufTMWgq2T

It has been another week of rifts at the Emirates Stadium, but the German has issued a rallying cry for unity

Mesut Ozil has told Arsenal they must “stand together as one” ahead of Wednesday’s Carabao Cup encounter against Liverpool.

The former Germany international player has long caused a polemic among supporters at the Emirates Stadium, with some believing that a player of his talent is invaluable to the team, while others have criticized his work ethic on the field.

Current manager Unai Emery has been siding with the latter group in recent weeks, as Ozil has persistently been left out of matchday squads by the Spaniard.

Meanwhile, he has not been the only player causing a rift in north London, with club captain Granit Xhaka jeered as he was replaced during a 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace on Sunday. The Switzerland international midfielder, 27, was booed as he trudged off the field, appeared to shout an obscenity towards the crowd, then tore his shirt off and went straight down the tunnel when he was substituted.

Emery does not appear to have come down too hard on Xhaka, whose refusal to immediately apologize for his actions only added fuel to the fire.

And this understanding approach seems to be one that Ozil would favour ahead of the midweek clash against the Premier League leaders as he posted a rally for unity on Instagram.

“Big game ahead. No matter what – the only way is standing together as one,” the 31-year-old told his fans.

Source: Goal.com

Vanguard News