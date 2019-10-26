Over 40 African designers grace ‘Heineken Fashion Week’ 2019

By Ayo Onikoyi

Not less than 40 African designers are set to unleash their signatures at the 2019 edition of the Lagos Fashion Week this October. This year, the event holds from October 23 to October 26, 2019 at the Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos, Nigeria.

The Heineken Lagos Fashion Week is a platform that drives the Nigerian and ultimately the African fashion industry, by bringing together buyers, consumers and the media to view the latest collections of top African designers at a 4-day event in Lagos, Nigeria which concludes today. Over the years, the event has attracted the best and most talented designers across Nigeria, giving them a wider reach by projecting them to the rest of the world.

Starting off in 2012, the event has grown to include the Fashion Business Series, the Visual Makers Fellowship, Fashion Focus Africa and Green Access, which are talent discovery opportunities; alongside its signature runway shows, presentations and the Heineken Live Your Music after party.

Last year, designers such as Orange Culture, Meena, Ugo Monye, Tokyo James, Mai Atafo, Gozel Green, and Adama Paris, all had their outfits on the runway; with stars like Seyi Shay, BamBam and Tobi Bakre of Big Brother Naija fame all walking the runway.

A good number of designers from across the continent are expected to have their collections on the runway this year. The likes of DZYN, Andrea Iyamah, Style Temple, Emmy Kasbit, JZO, Maxivive, Maki Oh, Odio Mimonet are all on the list of designers who will be showcasing at the fashion week.

Vanguard