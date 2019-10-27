Over 1mIllion spent to give pupils recreation – NGO

By Victor Arjiromanus

To upgrade standard of education, and improve the intellect of pupils in primary schools, through recreation, a Non-government Organization, Vina Progressive Association(VPA), has said, it spent over a million naira’ to build a standard children playground at Central primary school Oniwaya, Agege, Lagos.

This was revealed at the commissioning of the said ultra-modern playground, weekend.

According to a member of trustees for the organization, Mr. Adegbenga Adesoya, ‘it is the first project we are commissioning since we registered our association, and we decided to give back to the society that has shaped us to who we are. We have also given to motherless babies homes, to help alleviate their pains.’

“the cost implication of this project is over a million naira’, and the human effort put to raise the project is unquantifiable, since many of us who are professionals in our various fields forgo our jobs, have been coming down here to inspect this project, uptil now we are commissioning it.”

The association which was fomed to assist the government where there is a need, and also, to elevate the lives of people, and put smiles on their faces, revealed the reason ,Central school was chosen for the project.

“We chose this school, based on the need assessment we carried out. It has a combination of three schools put together,and we said it would make more impact if we put the playground in the centre, where all the pupils can benefit from it, also, the main intent is to make the children enjoy themselves, and have fun.”

Also, speaking at before the project commissioning, the founder, VPA, Hajia Ibironke Babaita said;

” the building of this playground, was conceived early this year by VPA, as our contribution to give back to the society from our collective treasure, in fulfilment of one of our core visions of serving humanity. Chosing this project, is to make public primary schools more attractive and conducive for learning through recreation.”

“I want to thank my members whose contributions made this project a reality and the humanitarian committee for a job well done. I also congratulate the pupils who are the direct beneficiary of this playground, the management and staff of Agege local govt, relevant education agencies and distinguished guest for gracing this occasion.”

On the reception of the management and pupils of the school to the project, a member of the association,Mrs.Deyola Williams said, ‘the people’s reception to theproject is great. They have been very happy. The Local Government chairman , and other dignitaries are here, and they have been thankful. The children also, have shown their delight, as you can see them presenting dances and songs to appreciate us”