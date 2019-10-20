Edulyn Schools, Ekpan, Uvwie Local Government Area, Delta State has celebrated her silver jubilee / prize giving ceremony in a grand style.

In her keynote address at the event, the proprietress of the schools,Lady Uche C. Nwanolue stated that the vision of the school ” is to run a well managed school (Nursery, Primary & College ) where qualitative education is offered, producing excellent performance and decent learners brought up with the fear of God by qualified, experienced and dedicated teachers. ”

She added that the said vision has guided the school right from its onset when it was established in 1994 producing excellent result to the learners in both internal and external examinations. She also noted that the school has embraced online computerised management of staff, parents, e-learning, lecture notes, assessments and online checking of results.

The proprietress also highlighted some of the strength and salient points of the school to include: good academic performance, reliable and long serving teaching staff, state-of -the-arts facilities, improved curriculum, regular staff training, use of CCTV in monitoring school activities, good infrastructural maintenance culture, prompt payment of salaries , use of current instructional materials and keeping abreast with 21st century educational changes. She also acknowledged the hand of God in all.

While congratulating the graduands, Lady Nwanolue appreciated the Director of the school, Sir F . I. Nwanolue, staff , parents and executives of the Parents/ Teachers Association (PTA) for their support towards the growth of the schools. Teachers that have taught in the school for ten years and above were given long service award & cash reward by the Director, Sir ( Engr.) Nwanolue.

Vanguard