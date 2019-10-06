Our role as Senior Advocates — Adegboruwa

Mr Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa (SAN) on Sunday called on senior lawyers to be front liners in the preservation of the rule of law and the justice system in the Nigerian Judiciary.

Adegboruwa made the call in Lagos, at a thanksgiving ceremony in appreciation to God for the conferment of the rank of Senior Advocate on him.

The programme took place at the Grace Garden Event Centre in Lekki.

He described the rank as one of distinction and excellence in the legal profession, and not one for oppression or disregard for the rule of law.

Speaking with newsmen, Adegboruwa thanked the Legal Practitioners Privileges Committee and the Chief Judge for finding him worthy of the rank.

“My message to my colleagues is that as leaders of the Bar, we must be at the forefront of justice dispensation, especially in relation to the less privileged.

“There is a lot of misconception about the role of SAN; the court is the owner of its proceedings and should direct and take charge; we as lawyers are only instruments of the court.

Also read:

“We must not use our position to frustrate due administration of justice or to suppress our colleagues.

“The position of Senior Advocate must be used with great humility and caution; we must not engage in the filing of frivolous applications with a tendency to delay proceedings,” he said.

Adegboruwa said that Senior Advocates must ensure they promote the cause of justice at all times.

In the same vein, his wife, Oreka, urged the judiciary to truly depict its role as a last resort of the common man, especially as a new legal year had just begun for the judiciary.

She urged the courts to be bold enough to turn out what she described as “Judgments full of Judgment”.

According to her, the judiciary must ensure it grows the confidence of the public, rather than allow it wane.

NAN reports that the event had in attendance Lagos monarch, Oba Rilwan Akiolu; High Court Judges; senior lawyers; as well as senior pastors of the Redeemed Christian Church of God.

Vanguard