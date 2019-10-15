Breaking News
‘Our moral behavior has become so low’, Emir flays media on fake Buhari marriage

Emir of Gwandu, Alhaji Muhammadu Bashar, has urged media organisations to be more professional in their efforts to disseminate information to Nigerians.

Bashar gave the advice while addressing stakeholders on rampant cases of fake news in Birnin Kebbi on Tuesday.

“Our moral behaviour has become so low that we can lie against our President Buhari and media organisations spread it to the world.

“Same media organisations spread the fake news of President Muhammadu Buhari’s marriage, fixed the date and even finished the wedding themselves without the knowledge of the president himself,” he said.

Bashir said that it was shameful for Nigerians to make up falsehood and associate the same with their president.

“The media organisations should be mindful of their constitutional rights; they should also protect and promote those rights, and avoid anything capable of tarnishing their image,” he said.

The emir called on handlers of various social media platforms to be wary of what they share and be mindful of the religious implication of spreading false news. (NAN)

