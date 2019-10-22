Our members are not involved in UI exam fraud – ASUU

Ola Ajayi – Ibadan

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), University of Ibadan chapter, said on Tuesday none of its members was involved in examination malpractices at the institution’s Distance Learning Centers (DLC).

The Chairman of ASUU at the institution, Prof. Deji Omole, said contrary to earlier reports, the suspects arrested and being quizzed by the Department of State Services (DSS) in connection with the exam fraud were non-academic staff in the DLC technical unit.

Omole noted that seven non-academic staff of the DLC were picked up by the DSS last Thursday for allegedly aiding and abetting examination malpractices and compromising the integrity of examinations.

He insisted that academic staff had not been fingered or linked to the fraud and no one should drag them into it.