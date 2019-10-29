Our game-changing reforms in Nipost’re yet to manifest, says Post Master General

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Post Master General of the Federation, Barr. Bisi Adegbuyi has explained that some of the game changing reforms ongoing in the Nigerian Postal Service, NIPOST are still unknown because they are new and are not what people can see anywhere.

Adegbuyi, in an exclusive chat with Hi-Tech recently, said that part of the ongoing reform in Nipost is to customise the new technology being deployed to transform the agency.

READ ALSO:

He stated that the importance of the Post to the socio-political development of the country is so germane that efforts were being made to utilise the massive national infrastructure base of the post to help government achieve its economic reform agenda, create jobs and deliver on the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations among others.

“The importance of the post in to the development of the social-political development of each country cannot be overemphasised, specifically, as you all know the Universal Postal Union, which is the umbrella organisation for 192 countries, is the technical partner for all postal administrations in the world. Emphasis has always been to use the post to deliver on the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations. “Our local equivalent to that is to use the post as a massive national infrastructure to help government to achieve in its economic reform and growth plan.”

He said the post is taking steps to fulfil its Corporate Social Responsibility, CSR as an engine of Sustainable Deployment Goals by promoting eCommerce and generally adding values to the lives of people, delivering development and rendering services that are valuable to them.

eMoney Order

In the same vein, he said the Post recently launched eMoney Order in order to be part of the International Financial System, IFS, haven realised that the postal administration of the 21st Century must leverage on Technology to ensure that its process is automated. “We ensure that what they do in other parts of the world, where the postal administration of the postal office remains the largest employer of labour, is also what we do in Nigeria. I believe we are in the right direction because we have started the journey of transformation, modernising and repositioning the post in order to take it to the rightful place.

“We launched some innovative and game changing products that are technology driven. Technology is not cheap; it requires lots of money. Some of these game changing products are new, they are not what you can see anywhere. Therefore, you need to customise the technology.

“We launched our eMoney Order in order to be part of International Financial System. The postal Technology Department of UPU has to specially configure a solution for it because it was the first time a domestic money order was being introduced by any post.

“Now we have finished with that and now training our workers in order for us not to put the wrong foot forward. It is something that is technology driven must be well tested and we must ensure that we have the right process in place, with the emergence of the new minister of communications, who is digitally inclined, we will soon launch that Electronic Money Order.”