Our character is destiny — School Director

By Tope Adegbola

While congratulating the graduands of De Stars International School, the Director and Proprietor of the school, Elder Abiola Odudimu advised the graduands to aim at nothing but success. He said they should never allow themselves to be intimidated by failure.

In his speech he tagged “Character and Obedience”, he said a man’s character is his fate. Quoting the third President of the USA, Heraclitus Thomas Jefferson, “Nothing can stop a man with the right mental attitude from achieving his goals and nothing on earth can help a man with the wrong mental attitude”.

He continued, “What shapes destiny is character, therefore destiny is character and character is destiny. Sometimes, we need character, not necessarily prayer to go far in life”.

He stated that people go about finding solutions to character-related issues, thinking that spirituality would help them get all they want through prayer, leaving out character.

“There is no amount of prayer that can substitute for the character,” he emphasized. De Stars is a school that has impacted greatly on students”, says Mr. Oladehinde David Adekunle, the PTF chairman.

He identified the school as one that teaches values and characters. It’s not limited to schools alone to mold a child, parents also have a part to play in the lives of the children, they should be close to their children in such a way that the child will begin to look up to them. They should be their children’s best friends and be open to them at all times. This is not something that should be left to mothers or fathers alone. They both must work hand in hand for a better result. The first lesson a child will get is from home. They should lay a legacy for their children so that when they grow up they’ll be able to stand for themselves when the time comes.“

Meanwhile, Mr. Quadri, the former PTF chairman and also the chairman CEO of Olakem & Co, shared his experience raising his children in De Stars. He said: “Throughout the period when my children were in this school, they performed excellently well. They sat for external exams and cleared all their papers. De Stars is indeed a school with great standards.

“Though my children are no longer here, I can’t leave them alone due to the great work done in the lives of my children. They have impressed me and that is why even before my wife passed away, we were always giving the best students an amount of money to encourage them. It’s a continuous thing and though my children are no longer here, I’ll never forget these good works.”

The school director, Elder Odudimu, further appealed to the parents to keep up the good work of publicizing the school as he appreciated the dedicated teachers, students, sponsors and parents accordingly.

Appreciation went out to former PTF chairman Mr. Quadri who presents cheques to the best students at SS3 WAEC, Junior WAEC, and the school every year.

The best student in 2018/2019 WAEC results was Lawal Samuel who had 4A’s (including English and Mathematics), 4B’s and 1C. He advised parents that due to the unstable security situation in the country, they should continue to look after their wards very well, especially during the holidays stating that they are more important than any other thing parents pursue.“

The Principal of the School, Mr. Odudimu Ajibola Emmanuel, who was also a pioneer student of the school, stated that as many students that passed through the school are doing excellently well in all spheres of life, they find themselves.

“The school has been in me, I went through the school and I can never forget the impact it had on me. I came back to work or assist before I got admission but could not leave just like that. After I graduated, I had to come back to work as a teacher, and later became the principal of the school”.

He advised parents to keep guarding and securing their children. His words, “Keep an eye on them so that they won’t derail. We should never joke about the issue of security in this country. No one should be trusted. People can say whatever they like as being overprotective. It’s better than biting your finger in regret. He advised that parents should train them well so that at the end of the day, they’ll make them proud”.“He urged the graduands to know that their lives are in stages.

“Keep determining to be better, never give up on yourself. Standout in every form. Anything your hands find to do, do well.”

During the graduation ceremony, parents and guests were entertained by the students who also displayed their talents in drama presentations, songs, choreography and lots more.