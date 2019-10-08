Osun NSCDC arrest robbery suspect while attempting to rob victim

By Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

Osun state command of the Nigeria Civil Defence Corps on Tuesday smashed two-man gang specialized in robbing bank customers in the state, especially those with large withdrawals.

The gang led by Nmandi Ariwondo an indigene of Abia and claimed to have come from Ibadan, in Oyo state, was apprehended at Oke-Fia in Osogbo.

After the arrest, the state Commandant, Oguntuase Adeyinka told Vanguard that one of the suspects was arrested after an intelligence report from one of their victims.

He added that the operatives of the corps had been trailing the suspects for days before one of them was arrested while trying to rob a victim.

The victim, a lady attempted to lodge deposit at a bank but changed her mind, she then placed a call to a friend that she was going home with the money.

The suspect, who was laying siege close to the bank followed her to the car and attempted to wrestle the money from her when he was challenged by operatives of the corps.

“After receiving intelligence about suspected robbers terrorising bank customers in Osun especially in the state capital. We deployed the Armed squad of the state command to strategic places where they carry out their operations.

“They were stationed around the banking premises in mufti. The victim had made a call around the banking premises that she won’t be able to go ahead with the transaction as planned.

” After she got back to her car the robbers came for her as planned and our men on the spot shot the leader of the gang in the leg while trying to escape.

“It is discovered that most of the robbers get information from insiders within bank premises and warned the public to be careful with ways to make calls while making any cash transaction”, he said.

