Osun govt tells ex-commissioners, appointees to vacate quarters

By Shina Abubakar

Following their refusal to vacate government quarters, the Osun State government has issued another eviction notice to officials that served with the former administration of Mr Rauf Aregbesola to vacate official residence with immediate effect.

In a letter signed by T. A Agunlejika on Wednesday October 9, 2019, titled Vacation of Government Quarters, and obtained on Friday by journalists, the state government added that it will no longer tolerate the former government functionaries staying back in the official quarters.

He frowned at the refusal of the affected officials for refusing to heed the earlier state government directives to vacate the quarters, even when it is stated that the official residence needed renovation.

Agunlejika accused the former government functionaries of accommodating illegal occupant in the quarters.

The statement read: “I wish to refer to the above subject and to inform all occupant of government quarters, who are not currently in the appointment of the present administration to quit the premises without further delay.

“It is observed that contrary to the extant rules guiding occupation of government quarters and my earlier quit notice, some political functionaries who served under former administration in the state are yet to vacate government quarters. Some people even went to the extent of putting illegal occupant in the quarters. The State government is not favourably disposed to the unwarranted occupation of the quarters and it will no longer be tolerated.

“In preparation for the inauguration of new Commissioners/ Special Advisers and appointment of other political functionaries, there is the need to renovate the quarters and then after allocate it appropriately,” she added