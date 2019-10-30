Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday presided over the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Osinbajo also presided over last week’s meeting in the absence of President Muhammadu Buhari, who was in Sochi, Russia, for the Russia-Africa Summit.

The meeting started at about 11:00 a.m. with the rendition of the National Anthem.

Opening Muslims prayer was offered by the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, while the Christian version was said by the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.

Aside the ministers, other cabinet members at the meeting were the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, the Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari, the Acting Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Folasade Yemi-Esan and the Permanent Secretary in the State House, Jalil Arabi.

Some ministers were absent as they were part of President Buhari’s entourage to the third session of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, which started on Tuesday.

Buhari is expected to participate in a plenary session later on Wednesday where the Nigerien President, Mahamadou Issoufou, President Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya and President Denis Sassou-Nguesso of Congo-Brazzaville will discuss a topic titled: ‘‘What’s next for Africa? How will investment and trade transform the continent into the next great economic success story?’’

Vanguard