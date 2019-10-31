Osinbajo, Okoro, others for honours at 2019 Nigerian Legal Awards

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, is among the 2019 Nigerian Legal Awards recipient alongside other legal luminaries at the biggest legal event of the year, which will hold in Lagos. This year’s event will recognise the important contributions of eminent legal icons, lawyers and firms, which have contributed to the development of business law in Nigeria and who are leaving behind lasting imprints on the fabrics of Nigerian law.

Osinbajo is to be recognised for his invaluable contribution to the development of business law in Nigeria especially through his landmark contribution towards the attainment of the milestone of Ease of Doing Business, the promotion of transparency, ethics and good governance in Africa’s biggest economy.

According to the organisers, Osinbajo has contributed immensely to the development of law in Nigeria both at the international level as an academic, democrat, legal practitioner, and the Vice President of Nigeria. His contribution towards reshaping the lives of young Nigerian lawyers will be recognised at this year’s Nigerian Legal Awards.

Also, Dr Okoro Sandie, Senior Vice-President and General Counsel of World Bank Group will be recognised at this year’s awards for her tremendous contribution to the development of diversity and inclusion in the global legal community.

An amazon with Nigerian descent, Sandie has made her indelible footprint in the global legal space and today, sits on the Board of the World Bank as Senior Vice-President and General Counsel. Other awardees at this year’s awards include Abimbola Ogunbanjo, President of the National Council of the Nigerian Stock Exchange and Managing Partner of Chris Ogunbanjo, Cecilia Akintomide, Independent Non-Executive Director of FBN Holdings and Fmr. Vice President Secretary General of the African Development Bank, Sola Adepetun, founding Partner of one of Nigeria’s most reputable firms, Adepetun Caxton-Martins & Segun (ACAS-LAW) and Chairman, Board of Directors, Standard Chartered Bank, Prof. Yinka Omorogbe, Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Edo State and former National Secretary to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, Adedoyin Rhodes-Vivour, SAN, Managing Partner of Doyin Rhodes-Vivour as well as Olumide Akpata, former Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association Section on Business Law, NBA-SBL, will be recognised at the 2019 Nigerian Legal AwardsThe ESQ Nigerian Legal Awards will also recognise the important contributions of law firms who have moved the African continent with their legal arsenal.

To celebrate the ingenuity of the various law firms, the recognition has been split in various categories including Law Firm of the Year, Managing Partner of the Year, Banking and Finance, Oil and Gas, Dispute Resolution, Private Equity, Real Estate and Construction, Capital Market, Intellectual Property, among others.

Of note also, is the honouring of 40 under 40 Rising Stars lawyers who have been making giant strides within the Nigerian legal space.

