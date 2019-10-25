Osinbajo lauds Edo’s culture, tourism sector rejig

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has commended the Edo Government for its vision to strategically reposition the state as “a foremost investment, culture and tourism hub”.

Osinbajo made the commendation on Friday in Benin during a town hall meeting as part of activities at the ongoing National Festival of Arts and Culture.

Also read:

He said that culture was a major tool that unites the country, adding that Edo hosting of the festival was timely, describing the state as “the citadel of culture” in the country.

“The importance of the event is to highlight memories, as well as initiate ideas that would help navigate the present and the future.

“I think the State is pursuing a cultural agenda of recovering all artefacts stolen from the state.

“That is the spirit of Benin; resilient and resolute,” he said.

Osinbajo said the state government’s promotion of culture would attract global recognition to the state.

Earlier, Gov. Godwin Obaseki said the state was hosting the 2019 NAFEST to drive home the important message that the nation’s cultural heritage should continually be showcased for its richness and diversity.

“I believe our tradition possess the tools to change our society.

“Tourism is a key pillar of our administration and as today, Benin is in the global eyes of heritage sight.

“For us entering the next level through tourism as sustainable growth of society is doable because we believe culture and tourism is a powerful tool to achieve this.

“Culture helps unite Nigeria in diversity, and our vice-president is here to deliberate on how to move the nation forward,” the governor said.

On his part, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, the Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture. commended the Edo Government for hosting the 2019 NAFEST.

He said 30 states participated in the event while thanking the people of the state for their warmth and hospitality.

He said that the festival was conceived in 1970 with the aim of uniting the country, cementing the bond of friendship among the citizens.

Vanguard